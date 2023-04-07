UK calls for respecting status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem

The United Kingdom called for the de-escalation and respect for the current status arrangements for the holy sites in Jerusalem, stressing its “appreciation for Jordan’s important role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.” “The UK calls on all parties to respect the historic status quo arrangements at the Holy Sites of Jerusalem and to cease all provocative actions,” said James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. “The UK is a strong supporter of freedom of religion or belief and calls for places of worship to be respected,” Cleverly added. “We value Jordan’s important role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and condemn the Israeli police violence at the Al Aqsa Mosque,” Cleverly emphasized. “Israel and the Palestinian Authority must take steps to honour the commitments agreed at Sharm el-Sheikh and Aqaba,” the British Secretary noted. “Peace will only be sustainable if both Israelis and Palestinians recommit themselves to a negotiated settlement, leading to a two-state solution of a secure Israel side by side with a viable Palestinian State,” Cleverly concluded.

Source: Jordan News Agency