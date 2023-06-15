UDST Honors Outstanding Graduates

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) honored its 2023 outstanding graduates in a special ceremony.

The awards distributed to the graduates fell into two categories: the Alumni Association Honors Awards, which were awarded to 14 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA throughout their study period, and the President’s Award for Academic Excellence, which were awarded to 28 students who obtained the highest marks in their major during this year.

The honoring ceremony is a special occasion that enhances competitiveness among students, appreciates the efforts made to be at the top, and encourages their peers to achieve the best.

UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi who handed over the awards to the students, expressed his pride in their achievements, indicating that this ceremony reflects the university’s appreciation for the students and their efforts and provides an opportunity to enhance their ability and readiness to lead in a competitive world.

He stressed that UDST, as an applied university, always attaches importance to students’ goals and aspirations, and works to establish a motivational culture that increases their interaction and pursuit of innovation, which helps them learn, grow and succeed.

He expressed his aspiration for the honorees to join the network of more than 7,000 graduates from this educational edifice, who contribute to the development of the Qatari and global economy and inspire those around them to achieve new achievements.

Source: Qatar News Agency