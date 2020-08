The UAE has reported 246 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total caseload in the GCC country to 63,212, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

In a press statement, the ministry said 232 additional patients have recovered, bringing the total recovery count to 57,193 cases.

About 73,000 new virus-related tests were administered across the Arab Gulf nation, the ministry added.

Source: Jordan News Agency