U.S. is “not going to make it easy” for Ukraine to join NATO: Biden

The United States is “not going to make it easy” for Ukraine to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters Saturday as he boarded Air Force One, the Washington Post reported. The comment comes days after Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ahead of next month’s NATO summit. Some members of the defense alliance are calling for Ukraine’s formal invitation to the membership process, though others worry that could draw Europe more directly into a military confrontation with Russia. Most NATO diplomats believe Ukraine still lacks the required political, social and military stability to join the alliance.

Source: Jordan News Agency