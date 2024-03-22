Two million people gathered in capital, Sana’a, in a march, ‘Our operations continue…Stop your aggression’



Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, witnessed this afternoon, a crowd of millions in the ‘Our operations continue…Stop your aggression’ march, in support of Gaza, the people and the Palestinian resistance in the face of the usurping Zionist enemy.

The crowds chanted slogans of freedom and acquittal from the nation’s enemies, stressing their full alert and readiness to fight the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad in the face of the forces of global aggression and tyranny.

She praised the continued development of Yemeni military capabilities , the heroic and qualitative operations carried out by the armed forces in support of Gaza and in defense of the oppressed Palestinian people.

They raised the Yemeni and Palestinian flags, slogans and banners denouncing the American , British aggression , the continuation of the brutal massacres and genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The crowds called on the leadership to escalate military operatio

ns and take strategic decisions and options to deter the Zionist, American and British enemy, stressing the continuation of the Yemeni position of support for the people and the Palestinian resistance until victory is achieved.

They also praised the steadfastness, bravery and resistance of the Palestinian people, who write the most wonderful heroic and honorable epics in confronting the Zionist enemy, and the great victories they achieved in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

A statement issued by the march saluted the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, expressing sincere condolences , deep emotion and pain for the unprecedented crimes they are being subjected to in human history.

It praised the valor and determination of the Palestinians and their resistance, which represented the greatest school of heroism, manhood, and bravery in the fields of jihad, pride, and dignity.

The statement pointed to the necessity of continuing military operations in support of that battle until the aggression stops and the

siege on the Palestinians is lifted.

The statement renewed the call to boycott American and Israeli goods and the companies that support them, and to make the most of activating this influential weapon that is available to everyone as a minimum duty and participation in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

It called on all medical and health bodies, organizations, and unions to act quickly to stop the massive destruction of medical facilities, the liquidation of hundreds of doctors, health workers, patients, the brutality and barbarism of their lives.

Source: Yemen News Agency