Twenty-seven deaths take COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan to 1,283

COVID-19 killed 27 people in Jordan within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 3,545, and a total of 1,283 cases were recorded Saturday, pushing the caseload to 272,797, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 466 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Irbid, 428 in Amman, 116 in Mafraq, 74 in Balqa, 65 in Aqaba, 44 in Karak, 33 in Jerash, 29 in Ajloun, 27 in Zarqa and 1 case in Madaba.

The MoH said in a press conference in the Prime Ministry that some 59 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 124 were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 1,149.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom stands at around 30,126, it added.

A total of 239,126 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

In the government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, contact tracing teams conducted 11,336 tests, about 11 percent of which came back positive, as the total number of tests tops 2.94 million.

The MoH urged people to abide by the defense orders and adhere to safety measures, foremost of which is wearing masks, as it warned against holding gatherings of more than 20 people.

It also encourages people to follow the MoH’s awareness-raising campaign on how to stay safe from COVID-19, dubbed “I Protect Them.”

Source: Jordan News Agency