Twenty-one deaths take COVID-19 fatalities in Jordan to 3,940

Amman, COVID-19 killed 21 people in Jordan within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 3,940, and a total of 1,472 cases were recorded Tuesday, pushing the caseload to some 301,300, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Breaking down today’s tally, the MoH said that 530 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Amman, 362 in Irbid, 120 in Balqa, 90 in Zarqa, 85 in Mafraq, 61 in Jerash, 53 in Ajloun, 38 in Maan, 38 in Aqaba, 35 in Karak, 34 in Madaba and 26 in Tafilah.

The MoH said in a press conference in the Prime Ministry that some 85 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 105 patients were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 645.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom stands at around 16,343, it added.

More than 281,000 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

In the government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, contact tracing teams conducted some 27,000 tests, about 5.4 percent of which came back positive, as the total number of tests tops 3.28 million.

The MoH urged people to abide by the defense orders and adhere to safety measures, foremost of which is wearing masks, as it warned against holding gatherings of more than 20 people.

It also encourages people to follow the MoH’s awareness-raising campaign on how to stay safe from COVID-19, dubbed “I Protect Them.”

Source: Jordan News Agency