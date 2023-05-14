TVTC Trainees Win 10 Medals at International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition in Malaysia

The efforts of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, represented by the General Directorate of Activities, which supports and discovers talented and creative people, and equips them with qualifications that enable them to take part in international events, reaped fruit when its trainees won 10 medals — gold, silver and bronze — at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 23), in Malaysia.

Ten trainees from training facilities in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took part in the exhibition that was held from May 7 to 14, 2023.

Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid said that TVTC attaches great importance to innovation and invention, and cares for talented people, as per the directives of the wise leadership in this regard.

TVTC, he added, believes in its trainees’ potential, encourages them to come up with ideas and helps them transform them into reality through specialised clubs supervised by expert trainers.

“Our men and women trainees took part in local and international events, and their innovations have gained high recognition,” he said, adding that “TVTC is keen on their participation and informs them of global trends in the field of innovation.”

He noted that TVTC has multiple partnerships through which it creates clubs for talented and innovative people who can represent the Kingdom in global competitions.

ITEX gathers specialists and individuals interested in science and technology, as well as owners of capital, investors and businessmen looking for new job opportunities resulting from innovative projects.

Trainees have a good opportunity to introduce their innovations and creative ideas at international competitions in which they represent Saudi Arabia.

Source: Saudi Press Agency