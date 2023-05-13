Turkish Presidency’s Communications Director to QNA: Erdogan Made Quantum Leap, Turkiye Needs His Expertise And Leadership

Communications director in the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun asserted that the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate to run in the presidential elections on Sunday is the most suitable to lead the country and accomplish the process of development and progress that the Justice and Development Party has started for 20 years ago, especially considering the changes the world has been witnessing recently. He praised the Qatari support to Turkiye to overcome the devastating earthquake catastrophe that hit the country last February.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Fahrettin Altun said the president Erdogan maintained the national will through his struggle against local and foreign centers of trusteeship, stressing that Turkiye had achieved very serious gains in the past twenty years.

If Turkiye exports high-tech defense products, utilizes the reserves of natural gas and implements grand infrastructure projects, it would not be a mistake to allude this success to the strong and decisive leadership of the president Erdogan, Altun noted, adding that he wishes the leadership would continue to develop Turkiye which is a stable regional and international power, adding that that tomorrow’s elections will be beneficial for Turkiye and the nation.

He addressed the catastrophe of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye in the past 6 months, including its impact on the outcomes of Turkish presidential elections, pointing out that Turkiye has never witnessed one earthquake, but two devastating earthquakes.

The talk is about an abnormal catastrophe that many countries cannot overcome, he said, pointing out that Turkiye was exposed to an earthquake that hit 11 districts.

In addition, Altun hailed the Turkish government’s response since the first day of the earthquake, in terms of the efforts made by search and rescue teams, including emergency food and shelter assistance, judicial proceedings and the construction of permanent housing. He added that considering the powerful leadership of resident Erdogan, the country demonstrated a strong performance whose institutions, non-governmental organizations and citizens were united, outlining that Turkiye’s friends and allies such as Qatar have provided serious support to the Turkish nation during this catastrophe, confirming that he indebted to these contributions.

Communications director of the Turkish presidency stressed that Turkiye has made great strides for 20 years, in terms of the country’s ability to handle the incidences, adding that better preparation for potential catastrophes is one of the key responsibilities of Turkiye. He emphasized that President Erdogan promised to build 200,000 houses for earthquake-stricken people in 11 Turkish cities that were damaged due to earthquake.

All people know that Erdogan can do that, he said, noting that the government provided new and safe houses to citizens and started to deliver those houses to the victims.

Commenting on the regional and international developments, especially the Russian-Ukranian war, its repercussions on Turkiye and extent of its impact on the Turkish elections, Altun said the Russian-Ukrainian war has global ramifications and Turkiye had been affected by this conflict because it is a neighbor of the two countries, pointing out that this war would not benefit anyone, and it represents a negative factor for the region and the world.

Moreover, Altun hailed the efforts undertaken by the Turkish president to ensure exports of agricultural products to avoid a global food crisis through patronizing the grain exports agreement between Russia and Ukriane, including the Turkiye’s hosting of some focal points of the US and Russian intelligence apparatuses, stressing that such an agreement indicates the status Turkiye has attained globally.

The events in Ukraine have demonstrated that the world order is undergoing a transformation process, Altun emphasized, indicating that when Turkish citizens cast their votes on Sunday, they would normally ask themselves who should rule Turkiye in this environment of instability. He confirmed that Erdogan will top the candidates because of his powerful diplomatic expertise, leadership, and skills.

Regarding Sweden and Finland’s quest for joining the NATO, Fahrettin Altun said Turkiye joined the NATO since the past 70 years and has the second largest army in NATO, pointing out that countries that are willing to join the NATO should convince Turkiye, however, regarding Sweden and Finland Ankara has reservations on counter-terrorism.

He clarified that Turkiye has called on the countries that seek to join the NATO to seriously consider the security concerns of all allies, adding that a tripartite memorandum was signed pertaining to the demands that countries should have to meet, and subsequently Finland has fulfilled its responsibilities in this context, but Sweden has yet to meet the Turkish expectations.

If Sweden could allay Turkiye’s concerns, especially with regard to counter-terrorism, it could join the alliance, however, the Swedish side would determine when that would happen, Altun outlined.

Regarding Turkey’s role in international efforts to address the major challenges posed by climate change, Altun affirmed that his country takes climate change and environmental pollution issues seriously and follows them closely, noting that Turkiye has ratified the Paris Agreement, referring to its efforts to transition the country to clean sources, especially wind, solar and geothermal energy.

He referred to his country’s implementation of the zero waste project, which achieved great successes, prompting the United Nations to express its appreciation for this initiative.

Source: Qatar News Agency