Turkish Defense Minister: Military Operations will Continue in Northern Syria and Iraq

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar affirmed that his country’s military operations in northern Syria and Iraq will continue until the last armed man is eliminated.

In his remarks, the Turkish Minister of Defence said that his country has suffered from terrorism greatly over the last 40 years, stressing intention to rid the people of this misfortune.

Akar explained that Turkish armed forces are pursuing militants in their strongholds even outside the country’s borders, citing Turkish operations against armed organizations in northern Syria and Iraq.

He stressed that operations would also continue during the next phase in northern Syria and Iraq, until the elimination of the last armed group.

The Turkish security forces have periodically carried out security operations and raids in many Turkish states, most of them targeting elements and leaders of armed organizations since Turkey has been subjected over the past years to explosions and armed attacks.

Turkey has carried out many military operations against ISIS organization, aimed at eliminating its threats against Turkish security forces and citizens especially since the organization claimed responsibility for a number of armed operations in Turkey over the past years, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds.

For years, Turkish army have also been conducting operations against elements of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who target their forces and citizens, and are active in several countries in the region, including Syria and Iraq.

Source: Qatar News Agency