Tunisian Prime Minister Meets World Bank Official

Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane met today with World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa Ferid Belhaj.

During the meeting, they discussed Tunisia’s relations with the World Bank Group and projects previously funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

They also focused, during the meeting, on the national priorities, whether in relation to projects or reforms that the government attaches to the issue of water, and social protection for vulnerable groups, as well as the energy transition (the electrical interconnection project between Tunisia and Italy MAD) and the energy center of excellence in Tataouine.

Source: Qatar News Agency