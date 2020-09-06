Truckers relieved from quarantine fees at border crossing

The government decided on Sunday to exempt truck drivers from quarantine fees collected at the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Petra, Minister of Transport Khaled Seif said truckers are now relieved from paying JD10 for each they spend in quarantine at the Omari entry point, adding that the move aims to alleviate financial burdens on truck drivers and ensure adherence to the quarantine protocol.

The minister noted that a total of 600 caravans are now available at the border crossing, indicating that they are supplied with food and beverages throughout the stay.

Source: Jordan News Agency