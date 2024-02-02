Trifecta Gold Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Marketplace Under TRRFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRRFF". The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TG.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company’s Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company’s Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

