Trend-setting SUV HAVAL JOLION at Auto Shanghai 2021

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GWM has launched three technology platforms: L.E.M.O.N., TANK and COFIS, which lay the foundation for GWM to conquer the global market. On April 19th, HAVAL JOLION, built on a flexible, high-performance, high-safety, and lightweight L.E.M.O.N. Platform, was showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021, where GWM officially named this SUV model as JOLION.

HAVAL JOLION is the latest model for global drivers. The model features stylish and dynamic design. Its smart and sharp front face highlights the classic chrome-plated honeycomb grille, “halberd” type front LED combination headlamp, forming a whole, strong visual experience; The interior design adopts a horizontal central control design, with a wheelbase of 2700mm and spacious rear space, featuring luxurious and avant-garde concepts.

Besides, it boasts cutting-edge technologies. Its wireless charging function can greatly ease users’ anxiety. Full scene automatic parking makes parking easier. The 12.3-inchsmart touch screen, HUD intelligent full color head up display, keyless entry, 360-degree panoramic image and other intelligent services bring more convenient and comfortable intelligent driving experience. What’s more, intelligent cruising and panoramic recognition AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) helps drivers handle different road conditions at ease, injecting full senses of technology while greatly improving driving safety.

Equipped with a power combination of 1.5T engine and second-generation 7DCT wet transmission, JOLION adopts turbocharging, high tumble ratio, all-aluminum cylinder and other technologies, with a maximum power of 110kW and a maximum torque of 220N•m. It also owns a leading electric power steering system in the same level with three modes of light, comfortable and sporty. Electronic knob shift provides more convenience to operation and is full of sense of science and technology. It has four driving modes, namely, Standard, Sporty, Economic and Snowfield, facilitating driving under different road conditions. The specific configuration of the model available in different countries will be subject to the final announcement.

With the globalized high intelligent modular L.E.M.O.N platform, HAVAL has defined JOLION’s safety, reliability, quality and other standards with high specifications from the very beginning of the design. It has carried out all-round verification from the whole vehicle to the parts, assuring that the model’s performance and technological configuration reaching the international leading level.

As a model launching globally, the launching of JOLION further enriches the product portfolio of GWM. It serves as an important part of GWM’s globalization strategy, enriching the global product layout and further promoting the brand image.

