Transport ministry condemns kidnapping academic doctor

The Ministry of Transport of the National Salvation Government on Sunday condemned the aggression’s mercenaries’ abduction of academic Dr. Ali Ahmed al-Zubairi upon his returning from Cairo via Aden Airport.

The ministry stated that the mercenaries of the aggression kidnapped Dr. Al-Zubairi in Habilain area of Lahj province last Thursday while he was on his way back to Sana’a to spend Eid al-Adha holiday.

The statement confirmed that the mercenaries of the aggression took Dr. Al-Zubairi to an unknown location, as happened to many citizens who were subjected to looting and killing due to the security chaos in the occupied southern provinces.

The Ministry of Transport called on the United Nations and the Security Council to work to lift the siege on Sana’a International Airport as soon as possible, given the crimes and violations that citizens and travelers through the occupied areas are exposed to.

Source: Yemen News Agency