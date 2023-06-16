Transport General Authority Approves 15 Licensing and Technical Guides for Rail Transport Activities

Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih has approved 15 licensing and technical guides for rail transport activities, aimed at raising operational efficiency and enhancing quality and safety levels.

The licensing and technical guides include the main document, the operating license, the implementation and delivery of licensing work, the safety certificate, as well as the safety management systems, change and control management, and also a guide for appointing an independent specialist consultant.

The approved guides also included a guide related to safe design and construction, a guide to technical standards and interoperability, an asset management guide, a guide to performance and compliance management, fees and costs guides, accident reporting and investigation, an emergency planning and response guide, and a guide to transporting and handling hazardous goods by railways.

Source: Saudi Press Agency