Tourism minister meets IMF Jordan mission chief

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al-Fayez met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jordan mission chief Ali Abbas and the accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Kingdom, in the presence of the ministry’s Secretary General Emad Hijazin and the minister’s adviser Hisham Al-Abbadi.

The ministry, in a statement on Friday, said that Al-Fayez reviewed the figures achieved by the tourism sector during the first third of 2022, which reached good levels according to the National Tourism Strategy for the years 2021-2025.

The fund’s mission discussed the steps and measures that the ministry takes in facing the risks surrounding the implementation of strategic plans including the emergence of competing tourist destinations and the weak level of political and security stability in the Middle East region and the world.

Commenting on measures taken to maintain employment levels in the tourism sector and the steps to organize them, Al-Fayez said that the programs launched by the government to support employment, such as “Estidama”, had a significant impact on preserving and regulating employment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Abbas expressed his admiration of the capabilities of the Jordanian government in responding to the crisis caused by the pandemic and its impacts, praising the government’s ability to deal with the challenges that emerged during the pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency