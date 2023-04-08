Tourism board launches promotional campaign in 8 European countries

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) launched a promotional campaign in Europe, targeting Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Greece and Cyprus. In a statement on Saturday, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JTB Makram Qaisi said that the launch aims to increase tourist numbers, stressing the importance of the campaign and its impact. For his part, Director General of the JTB Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat pointed out that the one-month long campaign was launched within the framework of stimulating tourism to introduce tourist sites in the Kingdom. The vision of the campaign, he indicated, will reach hundreds of millions of views in those countries, reflecting positively on the tourist’s desire to visit Jordan, pointing out that low-cost airlines and charter flights to Jordan from those countries will help increase the number of visitors. Arabiyat explained that the JTB published promotional materials in all the languages of the targeted countries at distinctive locations, including train stations, malls, shopping centers, means of transportation and other key locations.

Source: Jordan News Agency