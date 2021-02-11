Toukan urges speedy implementation of public-private projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Umayya Toukan, Thursday stressed the importance of speeding up public-private projects to propel economic growth and create jobs.

Chairing a Zoom-powered meeting of the Higher Committee for Public-Private Partnership, Toukan underlined the need to press ahead with projects proposed by the National Public–Private Partnership Unit’s (PPP) projects for this year, noting that feasibility and financial impact studies of these projects are ready.

The director of the PPP gave a briefing on priority public-private projects for 2021 in various economic sectors such as telecommunications, water, energy, environment and transportation.

He also spoke about 12 projects, with an estimated cost of about one billion Jordanian dinars, that the unit is working on with various government agencies, pointing to some of the challenges and obstacles that hinder their implementation.

The meeting tackled other projects set for implementation in cooperation with the concerned ministries, including a project to construct buildings and freight and passenger terminals at the new border crossing at the King Hussein Bridge, which links Jordan with the West Bank, to replace current facilities.

During the meeting, members of the Committee discussed the National Optical Fibre Network project, which aims at providing investment opportunities by creating business models for commercial and marketing purposes and proposing applied operating patterns.

This is in addition to operating and managing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Amman and Zarqa, which aims at introducing a contract to manage and operate the infrastructure of the bus in partnership with the private sector.

The BRT project also involves establishing special lanes in the middle of the street and rehabilitating and expanding both sides of the road to accommodate the bus route in addition to 3 lanes on each side.

The meeting also tackled a project to build 15 schools for the Ministry of Education in Amman, Zarqa and Madaba, as part of the Ministry’s plan to establish 600 schools across the Kingdom.

The committee underscored the need to finalize the registration of all projects in the National Registry of Government Investment Projects at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, in accordance with the provisions of the Public-Private Partnership Projects Law No. 17 of 2020.

The Higher Committee for Public-Private Partnership was formed in 2020 and is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister with the membership of the ministers of Planning and International Cooperation, Finance, Industry, Trade and Supply, Public Works and Housing, Education, Energy and Mineral Resources, Water and Irrigation, Transport, Labor and the State Minister for Investment Affairs, and the Director of the PPP as rapporteur.

The Public-Private Partnership Projects Law No. 17 of 2020 provides the legal reference and institutional framework for implementing these projects. Article (3) of the law stipulates that the objectives of the partnership projects include establishing, rehabilitating, operating, maintaining, managing or developing public infrastructure and facilities, providing public services, providing financing for government projects, and implementing partnership projects that achieve added value in turn for money and quality of services, in addition to making use of the experience, know-how and modern technology of the private sector in establishing and managing projects.

