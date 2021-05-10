Top PUBG Gamers, Broadcasters and Celebrities to Celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Bigo Live

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live, a global leading live streaming platform and PUBG Mobile will jointly hold a virtual party on Wednesday, 12th May 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (KSA Time). Top stars and gaming broadcasters will showcase their talent, share Ramadan experiences as well as funny and highly engaging gaming moments with the audience. Fans can tune in to the Eid-Al-Fitr celebration via the MENA Gaming Community Channel (BIGO ID: 80017). In addition, participating users may have a chance to win rewards that include Bigo Live virtual gifts, VIP experience coupons and PUBG Mobile skins.

More than 20 entertainment stars that include singer Yasmina Alelwany, Songwriter Hala Al Kasser, Arabs Got Talent Abanoub Flex and more will attend and perform during this celebration. In addition, gaming broadcasters on Bigo Live like Almqn3, Hyader, i7qoo will also join this celebration. Audience can join in the fun to see broadcasters sing and dance to popular PUBG music, sing duets, read poetry as well as interact with popular gaming broadcasters via a Q&A session.

“PUBG is one of the most popular games on Bigo Live with more than 400,000 people tuning in to watch the PUBG Livestreams,” said a spokesperson from BIgo Live. “We are living through very challenging times, however, we believe that it is our responsibility to provide people with the opportunity to spread joy and happiness by offering exciting and engaging content that highlights the spirit of Eid.

Ever since the pandemic gripped the world, Bigo Live released a series of campaigns, content and worked with celebrities from the MENA region, such as Ayten Amer, Hamo Beka, Menna Arafa, Mais Hamdan, Mai Selim and Dana Hamdan all of whom have conducted livestreams on Bigo Live. The intention is to share joy and build a sense of togetherness during these unprecedented times.

In the MENA region, Bigo Live already has a strong user base. During the second quarter of 2020, the MAUs in the MENA region grew by over 30 percent and this growth is expected to continue as more people explore the possibilities, opportunities and celebrations that live streaming will bring.

Visit www.bigo.sg for more information on BIGO’s brand and products.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1506496/image_849502_ 38871413.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1476800/Bigo_Live_Logo. jpg