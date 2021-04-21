TigerGraph Continues to Drive Graph Analytics and AI Market Momentum, Unveils TigerGraph Cloud on Google Cloud Platform and Expanded Global Developer Community

Graph Leader Also Reveals Connectors for Snowflake and Tableau, Announces Hackathon Winners, and Shares Early Release of Graph-Powered Analytics Book at Graph + AI Summit 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TigerGraph, provider of the leading graph analytics platform, today announced that the company continues to accelerate the adoption, application, and use of graph analytics on the cloud with broadened support across all cloud providers. TigerGraph Cloud is accessible with Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and now, GCP. The company also announced connectors for Snowflake and Tableau, meaning users can access relationship analytics directly from their Snowflake and Tableau dashboards; valuable data insights are now just a few clicks away. TigerGraph made these announcements and shared details about its growing global developer community and more at Graph + AI Summit 2021 , the industry’s only open conference devoted to accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms.

“AI augmentation will create nearly $3 trillion in business value in 2021, with graph being recognized as a foundational capability within today’s organizations,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “Businesses have struggled to capitalize on AI because it requires contextual awareness and an understanding of the data across multiple entities. Graph technologies can answer these critical business questions in minutes, where it takes weeks with other data management systems. Our vision behind hosting Graph + AI is to unite the ecosystem, and we’re seeing more of these attendees this year. The fact that there is a 200% increase in Graph + AI Summit registrants — just six months after the first Graph + AI World event — speaks to the ever-increasing appetite for graph among today’s forward-looking companies.”

Expanded Product Functionality

TigerGraph has expanded its product functionality with new TigerGraph Cloud support for Google Cloud Platform workloads. Just two months after announcing a $105 million Series C funding round, the largest funding round to date within the graph database and analytics market, TigerGraph Cloud is now the only distributed graph database-as-a-service available on all three major cloud platforms — AWS, Azure, and GCP.

TigerGraph’s distributed native graph architecture helps organizations scale fast and analyze many different aspects of data to form new models and generate new insights. TigerGraph Cloud users can:

Use TigerGraph Cloud for free using free tier instances

Preserve their investment in a graph platform that is designed to scale as their business grows

Choose their preferred cloud platform for graph workloads (no vendor lock-in)

Buy TigerGraph Cloud credits for additional discounts and pay using their pre-paid or committed spend on GCP

Connect their TigerGraph platform with other data services and applications, including Kafka, Spark, Snowflake, Tableau, SageMaker, and developer services including Python (PyTigerGraph)

Build analytics or machine learning applications with industry use case library of 20+ starter kits with pre-built schema, sample dataset, and queries for all major use cases including fraud, anti-money laundering, entity resolution, customer 360, recommendation, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, network analysis, influencer detection, and others

As transactional and analytical workloads move to the cloud, TigerGraph has become the graph database of choice to connect, analyze, and learn new insights from data. The company’s release of new connectors for Snowflake and Tableau (Salesforce) make it even easier for companies to integrate TigerGraph with both upstream and downstream data services. Connector capabilities include:

TigerGraph’s Snowflake connector, which simplifies and speeds up data transfer from Snowflake data warehouse to TigerGraph

Dedicated drivers for Tableau and Microsoft Power BI provide users with a rich capability for no-code analytics and visual dashboarding

Standard JDBC and ODBC database connectors provide the foundation for a wealth of integrations

Expanded Global Developer Community

In addition to extending its product capabilities, TigerGraph is listening to its developer community by rolling out new support and services. TigerGraph’s Developer Community is a global network for developers that fosters a collaborative, supportive, and developer-centric environment. Developers are invited to join a virtual ecosystem located on TigerGraph’s website ( community.tigergraph.com ) where they can share information, ask questions, and collaborate with developers at all skill levels. While other technology companies rely on their users to share troubleshooting information in their communities, TigerGraph is actively engaged with its product team to interactively answer questions. This ongoing effort is led by TigerGraph’s manager of developer relations and liaison to the product team, Jon Herke.

TigerGraph enables developers to work in a team-like environment rather than troubleshooting issues alone without resources. Developers can share the courses they created, hackathon entries, blogs they are writing, and ask general questions about using TigerGraph. Herke runs a daily session on digital distribution platform Discord where developers ask impromptu questions, discuss clever solutions, or simply chat. In fact, other companies and products have replicated TigerGraph’s Discord Community due to its success in attracting and maintaining a lively, active developer community.

If you would like to be immersed in the latest TigerGraph ecosystem activities, join the developer relations team on TigerGraph Discord (Developer) Community every weekday at 8:15 a.m. CST to listen in or become active in current open-source efforts including:

tgcloud-jupyter – a JupyterLab extension allowing data scientists to interact with TigerGraph services while staying in their data science environments

– a JupyterLab extension allowing data scientists to interact with TigerGraph services while staying in their data science environments TG-RASA-Pipeline – a data pipeline tool that connects TigerGraph to RASA (chatbot platform) allowing RASA users to have knowledge graph machine learning pipelines

– a data pipeline tool that connects TigerGraph to RASA (chatbot platform) allowing RASA users to have knowledge graph machine learning pipelines pyTigerGraph – a Python connector to TigerGraph allowing users to integrate TigerGraph into their data science workflows or operational services

– a Python connector to TigerGraph allowing users to integrate TigerGraph into their data science workflows or operational services TigerFlow – a flow-based (low to no-code) data pipelining orchestration tool that enables users to drag and drop nodes onto a canvas allowing them to quickly set up data flow that streams into TigerGraph

Expanded Developer Community Event Participation

The strength of TigerGraph’s community is on full display at Graph + AI Summit 2021, which features 40+ sessions, live workshops, and speakers from JPMorgan Chase, NewDay, Pinterest, Jaguar Land Rover, and more. The virtual conference, April 21-23, features keynotes, speakers, real-world customer case studies, and hands-on workshops for data, analytics, and AI professionals.

TigerGraph’s Graph + AI Summit Web App Hackathon attracted 200 developers from over 30 countries. Participants used one of TigerGraph’s 20+ Cloud Starter Kits to design innovative web application solutions on top of TigerGraph Cloud. TigerGraph teamed up with industry leading partners Streamlit (UI dashboarding solution for data scientists), Graphistry (Graph visualization product), and Galvanize (education training company). The winners, both women, will be presenting their projects at Graph + AI Summit: Linxiu Jiang and Qi Chen created Graph Shortest Path & Centrality based on “Airport Dataset: Explore the Graph and Network Analysis for Airports Around the World.” TigerGraph’s Web App Hackathon developer participants have remained actively involved with the TigerGraph Developer Community even after contest results were announced.

New “Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph” Book

TigerGraph is also announcing the early-release version of its O’Reilly book, “Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph.” This practical guide shows data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business analysts how to get started with a graph database using TigerGraph.

The early-release version includes multiple chapters with hands-on exercises that will teach readers how to combine machine learning with graph. Readers can run the exercises on TigerGraph Cloud free tier and other free tools. Readers will also receive additional chapters throughout 2021.

To access the early-release book version, visit: https://info.tigergraph.com/ oreilly-book

For more information on Graph + AI Summit and to view the agenda, please visit: https://www.tigergraph.com/ graphaisummit/#day1

Register and secure your complimentary spot: https://www.tigergraph.com/ graphaisummit/

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

Media Contact

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

cathy@offleashpr.com

650-678-1905