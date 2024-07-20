Thousands of cholera cases recorded worldwide

Geneva – Ma’an – The World Health Organization announced that thousands of cholera cases were recorded during the month of June, and that at least 160 people died due to the disease.

According to the organization’s statement, infections and deaths were recorded in 18 countries, and it turned out that the number of infections in June was 14 percent lower than in May. 32,467 new infections were recorded in the Eastern Mediterranean region, about 18,700 in Afghanistan, more than 6,600 in Yemen, and more than 5,200 in Pakistan. Overall, the number of infections recorded during the period from January 1 to June 30, 2024 in 25 countries amounted to 249,793 infections.

It is worth noting that in January 2023, the World Health Organization considered the cholera outbreak a ‘level 3 emergency,’ which corresponds to the highest level of complexity. The organization’s statement read: ‘Given the number and geographical distribution of outbreaks worldwide, and the shortage of vaccines and other resources, WHO continues

to assess (according to June’s findings) the global risk as very high.’

What is striking is that the world is facing a ‘critical shortage’ of oral cholera vaccine, as 17 countries have requested 102 million doses since January 2023, while only 51 million doses have been produced during this period. As of July 8, 2024, the global stockpile of cholera vaccines stood at just 7.5 million doses.

Cholera is a serious disease caused by the infectious bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which is transmitted through food or water.

Source: Maan News Agency