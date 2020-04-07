Thermal scanners placed at al-Arda central market

Thermal scanners were placed at the entrance of the al-Arda central market as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19, said Fandi Yassajin, Mayor of Maadi Municipality.

Yassajin told Petra that the market was closed for three days and sterilization procedures were implemented, pointing out that the thermal scanners were placed at entrances and inside yards.

He also urged farmers to go through the scanners before purchasing an entry ticket.

Last Sunday, the al-Arda market was closed for disinfection after a man who was confirmed to be infected with the virus went to work there selling fruits and vegetables.

Source: Jordan News Agency