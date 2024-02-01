The International Surface Event Showcases Nearly 700 Exhibiting Luxury and Household Brand Surface Selections

2024 TISE highlights include emphasis on designer and developer communities, exquisite international offerings, as well as increased eco-conscious materials.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The International Surface Event (TISE), Informa Markets’ premier exhibition comprised of three world-class trade events, SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo, serving the floor covering, stone and tile industries, last week concluded the 2024 edition at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The comprehensive lineup of designer products, innovative technologies and worldclass seminars created a bustling sold-out expo hall with palpable energy.

The largest North American annual resource for sourcing and purchasing the newest industry products in flooring, surfaces, tile and stone convened more than 21,000 registered professionals, influencers, designers and architects to experience nearly 700 global and domestic brands. This year highlighted the most expansive assortment of new materials offered comprising the future trends of residential and commercial design.

"Small businesses to large enterprises galore travel to TISE to source traditional materials like hardwood and laminates as well as discover modern innovations such as cork, engineered flooring and specialty and handmade artisan tiles," shares Amie Gilmore, Director of The International Surface Event. "The selection of domestic and international manufacturers, designers and suppliers spanning nearly every category contributed to high engagement, creating boundless opportunities at the critical point of the year’s buying cycle."

Curated education spanned hundreds of topics dedicated to hands-on processes such as safety certifications, polishing demonstrations and natural stone applications as well as providing business development resources in marketing, sales, leadership and customer relations. All facets of the flooring and surface industry were covered to support businesses in lowering costs and further developing successful growth.

With a highlighted lens on designer and architect audiences, Storybooks were launched to provide unique conference programming, expo offerings, show features and networking opportunities specific to these market segments.

Tours explored unique topics across stone and wine pairing, tools, kitchen and bath products, tile and stone trends, color trends, luxury products and more, attaining distinctive perspectives from leaders in specified product verticals.

TISE continues to drive focus to sustainability through highlighting product innovation, personal wellness and community impact. Surface experts enjoyed daily sunrise yoga, brisk group walks and a hosted puppy relaxation experience to boost mood and mental health, donating to local shelters in the PetSmart Partner Adoption Program as key partners of the flooring industry. The Floor Covering Weekly GreenStep Sustainability Bar + Lounge, sponsored by Mohawk, displayed selections leading environmental impact and considerations for eco-conscious options for design.

Staying at the pulse of the market, new brands introduced custom bespoke and hand-loomed area rugs from France, India and Nepal as well as highlighted advancements in elevated vinyl manufacturing, a burgeoning category expected to reach $31.4 billion in 2024.

TISE returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas January 28-30, 2025. Visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com for more exclusive information and to stay up-to-date for advance registration.

Follow TISE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #TISE2024 to stay connected.

