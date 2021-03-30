The Estée Lauder Companies and Eastman sign global memorandum of understanding to further sustainable packaging

NEW YORK, and KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman today announce a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable ELC to take significant strides towards its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.

Through the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content.* This is the first sustainability-based agreement between Eastman and a major prestige beauty house and will help drive the increased use of recycled and/or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

“Our suppliers play a critical role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies continue to move the needle and think innovatively about sustainability,” said Roberto Magana, senior vice president and chief procurement officer for The Estée Lauder Companies. “Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew products will help drive the achievement of the company’s sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetic, safety and performance of our prestige products. We look forward to collaborating with them.”

Eastman’s portfolio includes a newly introduced line of molecularly recycled polyesters produced via Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman Cristal™ Renew and Eastman Tritan™ Renew, are made using up to 100% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified recycled content* and are chemically indistinguishable from their legacy counterparts. They demonstrate the same high-quality and processing ease of virgin polymers with the clarity, luster, color compatibility and durability cosmetics packaging demands—while providing premium recycled content.

The MOU will further ELC’s focus on its sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed that, by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. Additionally, the company will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world’s most iconic prestige beauty companies and a true leader in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager for Eastman’s specialty plastics division. “We are excited to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals right now. Together, we can provide a shining example of what is possible today—not years in the future—to advance the circular economy.”

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew resins using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

