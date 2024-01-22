The Entrepreneur’s Source Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur’s Highly Competitive Franchise 500

SOUTHBURY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / The Entrepreneur’s Source® (TES) was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500 ranks The Entrepreneur’s Source as #209 overall and the top franchise in the Business Coaching & Consulting category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"It is a tremendous honor to yet again being named to the prestigious Franchise 500 list," said Terry Powell, the Visionary Founder of The Entrepreneur’s Source. "We are especially proud to be ranked the top franchise in the Business Coaching & Consulting category. This ranking is a wonderful reflection of the outstanding work by all our career ownership coaches throughout the system."

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Entrepreneur’s Source’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

To view The Entrepreneur’s Source in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur, currently available on newsstands.

###

About The Entrepreneur’s Source:

Established in 1984, The Entrepreneur’s Source® is North America’s leading Career Ownership Coaching franchise dedicated to empowering those who yearn to be self-sufficient and want to take control of their lives by finding a pathway to help them achieve their Income, Lifestyle, Wealth and Equity goals. The Entrepreneur’s Source® has grown continuously since it started franchising in 1998 and continues to lead the $1.5 billion business coaching franchise market in North America.

The Entrepreneur’s Source® network of career ownership coaches offer coaching to individuals seeking alternate career possibilities outside of the traditional job market. For more information about The Entrepreneur’s Source, please visit entrepreneurssource.com

The Entrepreneur’s Source® is a registered trademark of TES Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Ian J. Sapelli

Phone: (800) 289-0086

Email: clientengagement@franchisesource.com

SOURCE: The Entrepreneur’s Source

View the original press release on accesswire.com