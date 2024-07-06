The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of the Union of the Comoros on Independence Day

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Union of the Comoros steady progress and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency