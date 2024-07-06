The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of Malawi on Republic Day

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi on the anniversary of his country’s Republic Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Malawi steady progress and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency