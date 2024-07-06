The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Winning Iranian Presidential Elections

Jeddah: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his winning in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said: ‘On the occasion of your winning in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are pleased to send Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success. We look forward to continuing to develop the relations that bind our two brotherly countries and peoples and to continuing coordination and consultation in order to enhance regional and international security and peace. We wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran further progress and prosperity.’

Source: Saudi Press Agency