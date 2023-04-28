The Coretec Group Announces Full Details of Industry Panel Discussion on the Future of EV Batteries & Charging Infrastructure with Graphex Group and Blink Charging, Hosted By Renewable Energy World

The expert panelists will detail the challenges currently facing the EV landscape, the state of its charging supply chain, the need for improved battery technology and other pertinent industry trends

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles, cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today announced that it will sponsor a virtual panel discussion on the future of the EV battery industry and its charging infrastructure, alongside EV industry players, Graphex Group and Blink Charging, on Thursday, May 11, at 10:00am EST. The panel will be produced and hosted by Renewable Energy World, the premier source for the latest news in green energy and storage.

The discussion, titled “Innovations in Battery Technology and Infrastructure Fueling the EV Revolution,” will feature industry experts from:

The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), the panel sponsor and silicon anode developer for lithium-ion batteries that will be represented by its CEO, Matt Kappers;

Graphex Group Technologies (NYSE: GRFX) a graphite processor and manufacturer that will be represented by its CEO, John DeMaio; and

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) an owner and operator of EV charging equipment services that will be represented by its President, Brendan Jones.

Together, the panelists will share their unique perspectives and insights with each other, along with the virtual viewing audience. Their conversation will span a wide range of pertinent topics including the relationship between EV battery innovations and charging infrastructure; what current and potential EV consumers are looking for in a vehicle and how those needs drive innovation; where the U.S. hotbeds of EV innovation and infrastructure application are occurring; and other topics.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give anyone interested in the EV market, especially as it relates to battery development and infrastructure, a chance to hear a spirited exchange of ideas from three different vantage points within the industry,” said Matt Kappers, CEO of The Coretec Group. “Continued research and innovation within battery chemistry, as well as EV hardware and software, are critical toward sustaining and growing consumer interest and adoption. We look forward to a lively discussion with our industry peers, and the opportunity to speak to new audiences who will want to learn more about our Endurion battery development program.”

The free, hour-long, online panel discussion will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 10:00am EST. Anyone interested in attending the virtual panel may register for it here. If interested, attending registrants can receive a certificate of attendance at the conclusion of the event. Additional questions about the style or subject matter of the discussion can be submitted here.

About The Coretec Group:

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon, working to improve lives and power the EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets of tomorrow. The company’s current battery program is Endurion; the Coretec team is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries in EVs that will charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.

Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group’s groundbreaking work is revolutionizing the EV and energy storage markets and will continue to be a pioneer in this fast-paced industry.

About Blink Charging:

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Graphex Group:

Graphex Group Limited is an international technology company and a global leader in the energy transition focused on the development of technologies and products for the enhancement of renewable energy, particularly the enrichment of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, Lithium-ion batteries, battery energy storage, and other use cases. Proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, Graphex has been consistently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually for over a decade. With a strategy to expand its global operations to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide, Graphex is currently among the top suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

For more information, please visit https://graphexgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

