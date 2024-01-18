The Build Show Launches Talking Trades Original Series

Filling the Trade Professionals Gap with Our Youth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / As the leading provider of residential construction insight and education, The Build Show is excited to announce the new Talking Trades Build Original Series. On this thirteen episode series, Matt Risinger, CEO of Risinger Build and founder of The Build Show, will travel the country visiting our talented Build Show trade experts Eric Aune, Lydia Crowder, Zach Dettmore and CJ Nielsen. Our experts talk about their passion for building high-performance homes and their journey to establishing a thriving career in the trades. Talking Trades will highlight the plumbing, heating, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, remodeling, and drywall trades – discover where a passion meets opportunity.

Matt Risinger, host of Talking Trades, says "As experienced trade professionals retire, there is a massive problem in our industry in that we don’t have enough young people joining the trades. We are here to help do something about filling this gap through education, providing a spotlight on successful careers in the trades." Discover how and why our experts Eric, Lydia, Zach and CJ entered the trades. Experience a day in the life of our experts and how aspiring trades people can follow in their footsteps. Viewers, especially our youth, can learn what might appeal to them in joining the trades and what the future can hold if you follow your passion and opportunities.

