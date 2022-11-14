The 7th Stroke Prevention Campaign by Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Better Public Health with Enhanced Awareness of Stroke

Hong Kong SAR – Media OutReach -14 November 2022 – World Stroke Day takes place on October 29th every year. For the seventh consecutive year, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Tong Ren Tang”, or “TRTCM”) has held the “Peer Support for Stroke Prevention” campaign in Hong Kong. The campaign for this year has just successfully concluded. In raising awareness of stroke prevention, TRTCM held the first Hong Kong’s free tram ride day with the theme of “Stroke Awareness”. There are also live broadcast lectures that teach young people tips to have good health. They are also allowed to visit the stroke rehabilitation and the elderly centre where they can learn about Chinese traditional medicine treatment methods for stroke, and healthy diet for stroke prevention. We hope that every citizen is secured against the threat of stroke and can jointly work towards building a strong shield against it.

Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sztQQfruKI

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) started in 2006 with the aim of drawing public attention to the problem of stroke and raising awareness of stroke prevention and treatment. TRTCM, which has a brand history of 353 years, upholds the spirit of “Benevolent and virtuous practitioners promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable”, sustaining 300-year-old stewardship to protect human life and health. Since 2016, it has held an annual “Peer Support for Stroke Prevention” campaign in Hong Kong. This year, for the first time, a series of activities were launched by means of free tram rides. The aim of these activities is to bring benefits to the local community that supports people’s livelihood, giving back to the general public who have always trusted Beijing Tong Ren Tang!

About TRTCM

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. was set up in Hong Kong in 2004. As the overseas development platform for Beijing Tong Ren Tang beyond Mainland China, TRTCM maintains a solid foundation in Hong Kong and aims for the global market, undertaking the mission of introducing TCM culture to the world. TRTCM adheres to the spirit of “nurturing kindness and virtue, preserving tranquility and wellness” as well as the mission of “healthy life, global choice”. By taking a culture-first approach in introducing medicine through treatments, it aims to expedite the internationalization of TCM. TRTCM website: https://cm.tongrentang.com

Contact: brandtrt@tongrentangcm.com