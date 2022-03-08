Technology Leaders Launch SustainableIT.org to Address Climate Change

Global Technology Leaders Join Delphix in Founding Nonprofit to Advance Sustainability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, a think tank of global technology leaders and Delphix , the industry leader for DevOps test data management, announced the formation of SustainableIT.org , a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership.

“Sustainability is the megatrend of the century,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Founding Director of SustainableIT.org and Delphix Founder and CEO. “For too long, sustainability has been a problem for someone else to solve. Today, we’re joining forces with technology leaders from the world’s largest organizations to make sustainability our collective problem to solve.”

Over the next decade technology systems will dramatically increase energy consumption and related environmental and carbon impact. And digital transformation programs are increasingly putting consumer data privacy at risk, a major governance concern.

Yet most organizations independently define their approach to sustainability, with no standard metrics or reporting for the three pillars of sustainability: environmental, societal, and governance.

SustainableIT.org will unite IT leaders and experts from around the world to define best practices and standard metrics for all three pillars of sustainability in order to drive transparency and progress toward a sustainable future.

“IT leaders and teams want to have more of an impact on sustainability initiatives. Launching SustainableIT.org represents an important moment in time for empowering IT to fulfill its promise—not just innovating for the business and our customers but to help save the world,” said Brian Kirkland, Choice Hotels CIO.

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit governed by global technology leaders with the support of partners and the technical advisor, Delphix. The founding board of directors includes:

As part of its mandate, SustainableIT.org will define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come.

“At Delphix, sustainability is core to our business and value. Our DevOps Data Platform reduces the environmental impact of application environments by 10x, and we govern and protect consumer data privacy for many of the world’s biggest brands,” said Yueh. “But we can do more. SustainableIT.org is our chance to galvanize the world’s largest organizations to take clear and transparent actions that lead to a sustainable world.”

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Follow us on LinkedIn .

