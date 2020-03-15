Teachers to suspend work for two weeks

The Central Planning Committee of the Ministry of Education approved on Sunday the mechanism of work for the school teachers as part of the government measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures include teachers to suspend work as classes at kindergartens, nurseries and schools are suspended for a period of two weeks.

“The Ministry’s directors of departments and the field’s directors of education shall organize the work of administrators whose work will continue as usual to guarantees the progress of work and that the services provided to parents and students are not affected by the suspension,” the measures stipulated.

The ministry also permitted pregnant administrators, who suffer from chronic diseases confirmed by medical reports, or who have children in nurseries, kindergartens and the first five grades, to obtain a leave during the suspension period, in line with Resolution No. 5 of 2020 issued by the Civil Service Bureau, which refers to granting the employee an annual leave for 10 working days deducted from the annual leave balance and without affecting his financial entitlements.

In the event of having no annual leave balance, the employee will be granted an annual leave for 10 working days, provided that this period is compensated by working outside the official working hours and future official holidays.

Source: Jordan News Agency