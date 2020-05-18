TCL becomes one of the first global TV companies to feature Shahid’s Exclusive streaming services

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, today announced an official partnership with Middle East Broadcasting Center – MBC GROUP, on the integration with the popular on demand video streaming service, Shahid. Launched in 2010, Shahid was the MENA region’s first VOD and SVOD platform and is now readily accessible to all TCL Android TV users via the Shahid app in MENA markets. Existing users will be able to find the app either through their launch bar on the home screen or through Google Play.

“Together with MBC GROUP, we are thrilled to see our first-class home theatre experience benefit to the audience. We hope to further spread the excitement of Shahid’s exclusive content that elevates our TCL Android TV assortment. We are confident that this powerful TV line with premium contents will strengthen TCL’s position as a leader in the global consumer electronics industry,” Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

“Shahid is home to a wide range of exclusive and diverse content made in the region and beyond. We’re delighted to be partnering with TCL Electronics to bring its loyal users the best viewing experience,” Johannes Larcher, Managing Director, Digital & VOD at MBC GROUP.

TCL has taken a large first step into MENA content integration by becoming one of the first TV companies to feature Shahid as regular programming on its Android smart TVs. Through this partnership, Shahid now belongs to TCL’s extensive set of entertainment platforms and those who across MENA purchasing a new TCL Android TV of select models in select markets will receive a free subscription to Shahid VIP, Shahid’s premium library that features a whole host of exclusive Arabic-language and international content, as well as live channels.

