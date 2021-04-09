TBD Media Group Showcases the Companies that are Transforming the World of Business and Industry

LONDON, April. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TBD Media Group is pleased to announce the launch of the latest entry to its cutting-edge Global Thought Leaders campaign; shining a light on the businesses which are making effective use of new advances in technology to drive their sectors into the future.

The spheres of business and industry are always shifting. Innovations that were once revolutionary and exclusive are becoming the status-quo, and the needs of the market are evolving to both reflect the desire for greater sustainability, and to take advantage of the potential of ever-developing technologies.

The potential for invention is present across multiple sectors, each with their own unique needs: Industry must be made greener, and businesses must become more sustainable – with the decrease in carbon emissions a priority – through innovative methods and styles of leadership. Models and solutions for wellness and healthcare must be optimised using the very latest in technological advances. Similarly, attention must be given to the potential of technology when working to combat life threatening conditions such as cancer, and when engaging in initiatives to ensure a liveable world in the future. The companies exploring these diverse and crucial concerns are being featured in the Global Thought Leaders campaign; with focus given to the leadership that such organisations are demonstrating to the rest of their respective sectors, and how their work will change the world as we know it.

With high-quality and bespoke documentary films, this campaign offers an exclusive glimpse into the new and transformative methods and innovations of the leading organisations working to change the global conversation about the key issues affecting our world.

TBD Media Group CEO, Paolo Zanini says, “The world always faces problems of one kind or another. But, when looking back through history, leaders and pioneers always emerge with the bravery and skills necessary to make their mark on the world and offer solutions. Today is no different, and it is our privilege to give such trendsetters the opportunity to engage with the global conversation in a meaningful way.”

Companies featured in this launch:

Tungsram Operations , Telemecanique Sensors , Jesa SA , Elekta , Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) , Evercare Group, GEODIS , Ivoclar Vivadent

About Global Thought Leaders:

The Global Thought Leaders project showcases the businesses of today shaping the world of tomorrow. From digital transformation to industrial innovation, this thoughtful and insightful documentary series is educating the business community on how to use innovation to transform and grow. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact info@tbdmediagroup.com .

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/ .

