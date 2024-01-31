TaxBandits Sets the Standard: Clients Applaud Unmatched Customer Support For 1099 & W-2 E-filing

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Today, January 31, 2024, is the deadline to file 1099 , W-2 , and 94x Payroll Forms with the IRS, SSA, and states. Additionally, recipient copies of Forms 1099 and W-2 must be distributed to vendors and employees today. Not to mention, businesses that offer health coverage plans to residents of Massachusetts and California have ACA state deadlines today. TaxBandits, an industry-leading e-file provider of these forms, and many more, offers seamless e-filing and distribution solutions paired with expert customer support.

The team at TaxBandits is working extended hours through the deadline to ensure that all of their clients’ needs are taken care of, and in turn, their clients are responding with rave reviews and positive feedback. Clients of TaxBandits have expressed their satisfaction with the swift and precise assistance received during critical moments of the tax filing process.

Expert, Local Customer Support:

The company’s dedication to understanding each client’s unique needs and providing tailored solutions has become a hallmark of its service.

TaxBandits’ client testimonials underscore the application’s effectiveness in delivering timely and accurate solutions, ensuring a smooth tax filing experience. The company’s commitment to excellence has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses, tax professionals, and payroll providers alike.

TaxBandits largely credit their client loyalty to their human approach to customer service. Where other companies cut costs with complex phone trees and automated chat-bots, their team instead focuses on human interaction and expedited attention for their clients.

Why Businesses, Tax Professionals, and Service Providers Choose TaxBandits:

The TaxBandits team operates on the mindset that their clients’ feedback speaks volumes about their product and services. Here is some of the feedback received as of late.

"Your service is efficient, user friendly, well organized, affordable, and convenient. I am going to recommend you to every small business owner I know. Nice product and service."

"TaxBandits, your filing system is amazing. Thank you for having such a great platform to perform the items needed to be done in the crazy tax season."

"TaxBandits is so easy to use – simply the BEST tax filing software."

"I do quarterly and annual tax filings for 6 small businesses. This year I tried out 3 different companies to complete and efile those forms and TaxBandits was far and away the easiest and most pleasant experience in this regard."

"I cannot tell you how thankful I am for TaxBandits and the Sage link. Filing was very simple once I had watched the videos and learned the how-to get it done!"

"WOW, just WOW, so easy and fast! It is rare to have services exceed your expectations but TaxBandits did just that, thank you."

When asked about the recent surge in client appreciation, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises (parent company of TaxBandits), responded with excitement, stating, "Our team works very hard to provide every client with a seamless e-filing experience and customer support that is quick, effective, and most importantly – human. While many companies choose to cut corners and replace expert support with bots and complex phone trees, that’s not how we do business. Clients needing assistance can easily reach out to our team and get in touch with one of our representatives. For businesses seeking a reliable e-filing partner with a proven track record of expert customer support, TaxBandits is the perfect choice for you."

About TaxBandits:

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in 1099 , Form W-2 , Form 1095-C , Form 1095-B , Form 940 , Form 941 , and Form W-9 . Serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for year-end filings.

Software providers and other high-volume filers can take advantage of TaxBandits API . The integration allows them to add value for their clients and expand monetization efforts. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms. Software providers can also use the developer-friendly 1099 API to request W-9s and automate 1099 filings efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management for over a decade. The SPAN Enterprises portfolio includes Tax 990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

