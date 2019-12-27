Syria war: More than 235,000 people flee rebel-held Idlib region
More than 235,000 people have fled from their homes in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, the UN said.
The exodus happened between 12 and 25 December as fighting intensified.
Idlib in north-western Syria is the last major region held by rebels opposed to Syrian government.
The Russian-backed Syrian government has been bombarding Idlib since late November.
An increase in air strikes and ground fighting since mid-December has accelerated civilian displacement from the area, UN humanitarian agency Ocha said in a report.
Source: Jordan News Agency