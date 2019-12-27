Syria war: More than 235,000 people flee rebel-held Idlib region

More than 235,000 people have fled from their homes in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, the UN said.

The exodus happened between 12 and 25 December as fighting intensified.

Idlib in north-western Syria is the last major region held by rebels opposed to Syrian government.

The Russian-backed Syrian government has been bombarding Idlib since late November.

An increase in air strikes and ground fighting since mid-December has accelerated civilian displacement from the area, UN humanitarian agency Ocha said in a report.

Source: Jordan News Agency