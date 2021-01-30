Syria: 5 people killed, 13 wounded in car bomb attack

Leave a comment

Five civilians were killed and more than 13 were injured Saturday in a car bomb explosion in the town of Afrin in northern Syria, according to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

 

It said that the blast ripped through the industrial quarter of Afrin in a rural region northwest of Aleppo, leaving five dead, including a child, and wounding more than 13 others, some in critical condition.

 

It said the force of the blast caused extensive damage in the area, which houses many commercial stores.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.