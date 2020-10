Amman, Syria reported 4 new deaths and 52 new cases from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry added that the death toll in Syria reached 264, while the infection tally hit 5319, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The total number of recoveries rose to 1692 Covid-19 patients, the statement added.

Source: Jordan News Agency