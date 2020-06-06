Swedish envoy lauds Jordan’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Amman, Swedish ambassador Erik Ullenhag Saturday hailed Jordan’s management of and swift response to the coronavirus crisis at the various levels.

“Jordan is likely to remember 6th June, 2020, as the day when the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, and many sectors sprung back to life. Incidentally, 6th June is also the National Day of Sweden,” he said in a statement to Petra marking Sweden’s national day.

“As Ambassador of Sweden to Jordan, I am encouraged by the many initiatives in both our countries to give people hope and joy in these times,” he said, adding that he was impressed by Jordan’s resolve in dealing with the coronavirus and moving swiftly and resolutely to stem the spread of the pandemic.

“As Jordan moves forward, the most vulnerable groups need our attention. Moreover, the crisis has affected women in different ways than men and their perspectives must be integrated in the next phase of the Kingdom’s response,” Ullenhag said.

He said that both Jordan and Sweden are small and interdependent countries.

“Today, I invite all Jordanians to celebrate our excellent bilateral relations. Tomorrow, Sweden stands ready to cooperate, whether for domestic recovery and enhanced freedoms; on the other side of its borders for peace and justice; and in the global arena for sustainable development”, the envoy said.

Source: Jordan News Agency