  • Date: April 8, 2024
Supreme Court Urges Sighting Shawwal Crescent Monday Evening

Riyadh: The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of Shawwal moon Monday evening, Ramadan 29, 1445 Hijri, corresponding to April 08, 2024.

In an announcement today, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent moon with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

