Support to King’s rejection of Israel’s annexation plan necessary, says Tarawneh

Speaker of the Lower House, President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU), Atef Tarawneh, stressed the importance of supporting Jordan’s position, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in rejection of Israel’s scheme to annex lands in the West Bank.

During phone calls he made with a host of his Arab counterparts, Tarawneh said His Majesty King Abdullah II’s stance is “firm and unwavering” in defense of the Palestinian cause.

Tarawneh’s calls were made with the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq Ghanem, Speaker of Parliament of Lebanon, Nabih Berri, President of the People’s Representatives Assembly of Tunisia, Rached Ghannouchi, and chairman of the Palestinian National Council, Salim Zaanoun.

Tarawneh said the King “repeatedly warned” the international community against the consequences of any unilateral move over the entire region, which would kill peace efforts and pose a threat to the region’s security and stability.

In a bid to counter Israel’s plans, Tarawneh called on his Arab counterparts to embrace “supportive” positions to back efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, in defending the justice of the Palestinian cause and the rights of Palestinian people.

For their part, the Arab parliaments’ speakers affirmed their support for the Jordanian stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to help the Palestinian people restore their historic rights on their land.

Moreover, the Arab parliamentarians stressed their rejection of any unilateral Israeli move to annex lands in the West Bank, adding they will take positions in support of the Jordanian effort in coordination with their councils’ members.

The Palestinian issue is going through “difficult times” that require a stable and solid Arab position, according to the Arab parliamentary chiefs.

Source: Jordan News Agency