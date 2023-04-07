Summer-like weather to prevail over 2 days

Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to be 3-4 degrees above average, but pleasant spring-like weather will prevail in most parts of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot weather on Friday. High-altitude clouds will be present, and winds will be moderately from the southeast before swiftly switching to the southwest in the afternoon, stirring dust in the Badia. On Saturday, temperatures will rise further, making weather warm in most parts of the Kingdom, with southwesterly moderate to brisk winds, stirring dust, specially in the Badia. Today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 26 degrees Celsius and a low of 15C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 35C, sliding to 22C at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency