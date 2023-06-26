Summer courses in capital Sana’a in 1444 …Success and distinction that exceeded expectations

The summer courses in 1444 AH in the capital Sana’a had witnessed a qualitative success and unparalleled distinction, which contributed to absorbing thousands of children, boys and girls in various schools.

This came out of the interest and keenness of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to educate young people of the Quranic approach and the values and principles of faith so as to build a generation armed with science, knowledge, insight and awareness.

The level of success of the summer courses in the capital Sana’a and other Yemen’s provinces embodied the growing awareness of the community and parents and their eagerness to immunize their children intellectually, educationally, culturally and physically, and invest the school vacation time in enlightening them, expanding their perceptions and developing their skills through the various activities and programs offered by the summer courses.

Conversely, the increase in the number of enrollment in summer courses year after year as a result of the fruits and positive effects that the community sees that benefit their children in terms of memorizing the Holy Qur’an, building their cognitive and faith abilities and skills, acquiring useful sciences, and consolidating the spirit of belonging to the homeland and their faith identity.

The Sub-Committee on Activities and Summer Courses in the capital Sana’a stated that more than 880 open, exemplary and closed summer courses and schools were held, distributed among the districts and received 110,000 students, in addition to the teaching and educational staff and workers.

Interaction exceeded expectations:

The summer courses this year were characterized by great interaction and a qualitative attendance of students that exceeded expectations, in response to the call of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and an embodiment of the responsibility to build an educated Quranic generation and immunize it from deviation and the dangers of soft war and destructive cultures spread by enemies to target and corrupt them.

The summer courses culminated in holding ceremonies and a central closing event in the presence of the President of the Supreme Political Council, and witnessed a solemn scout show in which thousands of students participated from various summer courses in the capital Sana’a and Sana’a province, in the presence of the Prime Minister, a number of ministers.

The Capital Sana’a also witnessed closing and honoring events for the distinguished students and teachers and those in charge of the courses in the districts under the slogan “Education and Jihad” and honoring them and the supporters and contributors from the community and the authorities in making the summer courses’ activities a success at this honorable level.

The scouting activities and performances reflected the creative skills and abilities of the students, their superiority, the level of achievement and the scientific and cognitive qualification they received during their enrollment in the summer courses, in addition to developing and refining their various talents.

The programs and activities highlighted examples of Quran readings, prophetic hadiths, public speaking, recitation, poetry, chanting and theatrical performances, highlighting the talents and creativity of the participants in various fields.

Good fruits:

Senior Undersecretary of the Capital Sana’a – Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Summer Courses Khaled al-Madani praised the level of success of the open, model and closed courses for this year in the districts of the capital Sana’a and the good fruits and outputs they achieved for the students participating in them.

Al-Madani emphasized that this success translates the directives of the revolutionary leadership, and at the same time reflects the level of awareness, official and societal interest, and the keenness of parents to enlighten their children with the guidance of Allah, the Quranic and faith culture, and arm them with knowledge, the prophet’s values and morals.

He appreciated the efforts made by the teachers and those in charge of the summer courses and the excellence of the students, as well as the wide official and community participation that achieved honorable success and good fruits.

Al-Madani referred to the objectives of the summer courses, in caring for the younger generation and providing it with science, valuable knowledge, insight and awareness, as it is considered a weapon for the nation in confronting its enemies and thwarting their conspiracies.

Intensive activities and distinguished outputs:

With the aim of achieving the greatest benefit for those enrolled in the summer courses and expanding their outcomes and fruits in various fields, the map of activities and programs has expanded, which were not limited to religious, cultural, educational and sports sciences only, but also included professional, technical, agricultural, environmental, health and social events and activities, as well as qualifying and skill courses.

The activities included competitions in memorizing and reciting the Noble Quran for male and female students, and organizing the second summer forum for the gifted, in which 700 students competed in the fields of “poetry and drawing and inventions, story and narration, theater, chanting, rhetoric and folklore.”

On the sidelines of the activities of the summer courses, exhibitions and bazaars for handicrafts, creative works and innovations for students were held, sports tournaments, competitions, games, recreational and familiarization trips and scout camps were organized, prizes and symbolic gifts were presented to creators, outstanding students and teachers, and participation in the implementation of service and agricultural initiatives, hygiene and traffic regulation, among others.

Director General of the Office of Education in the capital Sana’a – Vice-Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Summer Courses Abdulqadir al-Mahdi explained that the total activities and events implemented amounted to more than 145,536 activities at the level of summer schools in all districts, within the framework of the plan to expand activities and programs for the year 1444 AH.

He stated that the activities included the implementation of more than six thousand visits to the official side, and more than 29 thousand and 500 visits from the community in the districts, which included community initiatives and various convoys to support cadres and students and the distribution of baskets, foodstuffs, sums of money, clothes and sports supplies.

Source: Yemen News Agency