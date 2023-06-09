Saturday, June 10, 2023
Sudan conflicting parties agree ceasefire agreement

Saudi Arabia and the US announced Friday that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces had reached a 24-hour ceasefire agreement starting from 6:00 am Saturday, Khartoum time. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two parties would commit, according to the agreement, to stop attacks, artillery and air bombardment and not to use drones, move forces, reposition and supply them and not seek a military advantage during the ceasefire period. They agreed to allow the free movement of humanitarian aid and access to all parts of the country.

Source: Jordan News Agency

