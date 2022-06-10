Structural Group Announces Middle East Enhancements

COLUMBIA, Md., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Structural Group, Inc. today announced a reorganization of its Middle East operations aimed at strengthening its position as the region’s leading provider of civil infrastructure technical services, repair products, and construction services.

Bill Hutton has been appointed General Manager and Branch Director of Structural Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE. A graduate of Loughborough University in the UK, Mr. Hutton has been with Structural Group since 2016. He brings over 14 years of industry experience in the GCC to his new role. Bill’s expertise in corrosion control and concrete structures, along with his knowledge of the region’s existing infrastructure challenges, made him the ideal candidate for the leadership role. Peter Emmons, Structural Group CEO commented, “With Bill’s energy and dedication to our strategic plan, I’m confident we are well positioned for the continued growth of our business in the region”.

Structural Middle East has also been realigned with its US-based construction operations, a move that will drive sharing of best practices and increased resources for major projects. Jeff Venanzi, President of Structural Preservation Systems, LLC, was asked to comment on the benefits. Jeff stated, “our commitment to supporting owners and engineers in repairing and upgrading concrete infrastructure in the Middle East is stronger than ever, and we anticipate increased collaboration between our US and UAE-based construction operations will contribute to meeting our strategic objectives in the region”.

Structural Group, including its product, engineering, and construction subsidiaries, recently celebrated 15 years of ongoing operations in the UAE supporting the Middle East region. From investigating the condition of concrete infrastructure to specialty product systems and turnkey construction, the firm has a robust offering it delivers to the commercial, public, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit: www.structural-me.com