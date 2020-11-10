Strong partisan showing in polls to reflect on turnout: Minister

Amman, Wide participation by political parties in this year’s parliamentary vote is set to reflect on turnout numbers, according to Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Mousa Ma’aytah.

Speaking at a meeting hosted Tuesday by the media center of the Independent Election Commission, the minister said that political parties’ participation in this year’s polls was unseen since 1989, noting that a total of 41 parties had fielded 390 candidates vying for seats in the 130-strong parliament.

He stressed that the “citizen’s will to take part in the vote would determine the shape and nature of the next parliament”.

On the election law, Ma’aytah indicated that the proportional list is the best formula for parties and political blocs, pointing out that more than 70 percent of world countries use election laws based on this formula.

Source: Jordan News Agency