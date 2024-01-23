STRATACACHE Outdoor Digital Display Solutions Support More Than 100,000 Screens in Drive Thru

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / STRATACACHE today announced that its AMP software, Spectra Player and Elevate Outdoor Display Enclosure solutions for quick service restaurant (QSR) digital drive thrus exceed more than 100,000 deployed screens, supported globally. A large percentage of the outdoor solutions are STRATACACHE’s own Elevate Outdoor Display Enclosure system, manufactured in STRATACACHE’s Trotwood, Ohio facility.

STRATACACHE drives seven of the top 10 largest global quick service restaurant brands across multiple technologies – digital menu boards and signs, self-order kiosks, order pickup systems, artificial intelligence for menu personalization, back of house employee communication solutions and more.

"STRATACACHE is capitalizing on the real-world challenges of labor shortages and inflation in the QSR sector and the use of technology to drive solutions to address those problems," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "Our ability to improve the sales yield of any QSR by 3% or more – while providing mass personalization of menus, improved customer experiences and lowered labor costs for QSR operators – puts us in the position to help our customers serve the consumer better, faster and with greater profitability to their businesses."

STRATACACHE’s outdoor digital menu boards feature a modular design for ultra efficient field service and upgrade. High quality, sensor rich Elevate Outdoor digital menu board platforms are designed for a 10+ year field service life, and utilize advanced STRATACACHE sensors and our SAINT Artificial Intelligence engine to drive 3% or greater positive sales growth at the drive thru.

"With our known order book for 2024 and 2025, we expect to be crossing the 250,000 screen level by Q1 of 2025. The opportunities continue to materialize for our business based on the success of our customers," said Riegel.

Learn more at www.stratacache.com and www.stratacache.com/outdoor-digital-displays.

