Statistics Department of Judicial Inspection Authority… Concrete efforts to improve efficiency of judicial system



The Data, Information and Statistics Department of the Judicial Inspection Authority plays an important role in developing administrative work and improving judicial performance.

The head of the Department of Data, Information and Statistics, Judge Majed Al-Ansi, explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the department was established in the year 2020 AD to be the center in which data on judges and courts is collected and provides the leadership of the Authority and the judicial authority with accurate statistics and information about the judicial year and the work of judges, and assists the Authority’s departments and judicial authority organs to perform its work based on correct information.

He pointed out that the department consists of several departments, including the Judges Data Department, which collects and arranges judges’ data and produces reports on judges on an ongoing basis, and the Information Technology Department, which carries out technical work related to the Authority, starting wi

th business automation, providing and maintaining technical devices, and the Judges Archive Department, which preserves the job files of judges.

Also the Department of Planning and Statistics, which undertakes judicial statistics operations in cooperation with specialists in the courts and the Ministry of Justice, to provide statistical data for its vital role in the planning process and to assist in decision-making and policy.

Judge Al-Ansi pointed out that in implementation of the directives of the head of the Inspection Authority, Judge Ahmed Al-Shahari,the department working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial system by reviewing the volume of cases presented, determining the level of achievement, and identifying social problems, their sizes, and the places in which it spread.

He pointed out that the department issues annual judicial statistics on cases received by the courts of appeal, first instance, and specific courts, the level of completion therein, as well as the level of

completion of accumulated cases, and to assist in making judicial decisions by analyzing data related to the cases.

The department also worked to develop the judicial statistics process, where the statistical models and the judicial statistics mechanism were reviewed and began to be developed.

The department contributes to the preparation of strategic planning in accordance with the national vision and its components, and the Authority’s annual plan, which includes plans for periodic and surprise inspection and training by receiving what comes from the Authority’s departments regarding plans and data analysis.

In addition to preparing performance evaluation reports and proposing solutions to address obstacles and preparing quarterly and annual performance reports on the extent of implementation of the Authority’s plan.

Judge Al-Ansi confirmed that the department is making great efforts to automate the work of the Inspection Authority, some of which have been accomplished and others are still under constru

ction, as a special server has been provided for the Authority, and a special system for judges’ data and another for complaints is currently being tested and linked to the Authority’s website, and administrative and financial systems being worked on.

There are also systems for evaluating the performance of employees and judges, which will be completed soon.

Source: Yemen News Agency